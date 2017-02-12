Newsvine

Finland has a word for getting drunk in your underwear at home

We’re all felt the frustration of not being able to find a word to describe something.

But Finland has you covered – at least, it does if you have an urge to get drunk at home, alone in your underwear, with no intention of going out.

The word is kalsarikännit, and it should be used whenever you’ve had a bad week, have an open bottle of gin and all your friends are busy.

Finland has also created two emojis to celebrate the word – so you don’t even need to type it out to your ex-boyfriend at 3am.

