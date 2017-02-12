Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1470 Seeds: 15470 Comments: 83730 Since: Oct 2008

In an age of 'alternative facts,' a massacre of schoolchildren is called a hoax

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

If there is anything worse than losing a child, it is losing a child and having people taunt you over the loss.

That is what happened to the family of Noah Pozner, a 6-year-old with tousled brown hair and lollipop-red lips, the youngest of the 26 children and staff members gunned down in 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.

In the years since the massacre that shook the country and opened new anxiety over gun violence, the family has received hate-filled calls and violent emails from people who say they know the shooting was a hoax. Photos of their son — some with pornographic and anti-Semitic content — have been distributed on websites.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor