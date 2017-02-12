Newsvine

A Texas judge just sentenced a mother of 4 to nearly a decade in prison for illegally voting

Article Photo

A mother of four who came to the U.S. from Mexico as an infant has become the new face of Republican attempts to legitimize baseless claims by President Donald Trump of massive voter fraud in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, a judge in Fort Worth, TX sentenced 37-year-old Rosa María Ortega, a permanent resident, to eight years in a Texas prison on fraud charges for illegally voting in 2012 and 2014, The New York Times reported. When Ortega is released, she’ll likely be deported.

In justifying the extreme punishment for what is a rare and nonviolent offense, Tarrant County criminal district attorney Sharen Wilson said it “would showcase her office’s efforts to crack down on election fraud.”

