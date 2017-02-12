Newsvine

FEC commissioner calls Trump's bluff: Show evidence for election fraud or STFU

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: deadstate.org
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:29 AM
Discuss:
Now that President Trump has brought his unsubstantiated voter fraud claims back to life during a meeting with senators this week, a commissioner on the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) is calling his bluff.

During the meeting, Trump blamed “illegal” voters for his and former Senator Kelly Ayotte’s (R-NH) November loss in New Hampshire.

“The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offenses under New Hampshire law,” Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said in a statement Friday.

