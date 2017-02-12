Pat Buchanan Calls For GOP Holy War Against 'Arrogant And Incompetent' Courts (VIDEO)

A lot of people on both sides of the aisle have cringed at Donald Trump’s ham-handed intimidation of the district and appellate judges who blocked his travel ban. But it should come as no surprise that some elements of the GOP base think Trump’s attacks on “so-called judges” who defied him are just peachy. Now, one of their old champions, Pat Buchanan, has openly called for Trump to not only keep up his war on the courts, but ramp it up into Defcon 1.

In a column for WorldNetDaily–or rather, WorldNutDaily–Buchanan claims that anyone wringing their hands at Trump’s attacks on judges is “ignorant of history.” He reminds us that Thomas Jefferson pushed for the impeachment of Justice Samuel Chase for his past work as a trial judge. But what Buchanan conveniently leaves out is that even though the Senate was dominated by Jefferson’s Democratic-Republicans, Chase was acquitted on all charges–thus establishing the precedent that judges cannot lose their gavels merely for bad rulings.