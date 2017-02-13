The most likely candidate to win France's May elections Emmanuel Macron has been the target of hundreds if not thousands of Russian hacks and a fake news smear campaign the head of his party has said.
Richard Ferrand the chief of Macron's independent Onwards Party has said Kremlin controlled media including Russia Today and Sputnik have engaged in a fake news campaign against the candidate.
Marine Le Pen rival Macron targeted by hundreds of Russian hack attacks and fake news smears
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:15 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment