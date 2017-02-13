Deporting And Terrorizing Undocumented Immigrants Will Cause Economic Collapse—Just Ask Alabama

This ongoing crackdown against immigration (notably targeting two ethnicities of brown people) is bad for a variety of reasons. These include moral, legal, political, and practical reasons. But one reason that has not been widely discussed is economic. Wholesale deporting and terrorizing of undocumented immigrant communities is an incredibly stupid thing to do for an administration that claims to want to bolster the economy. This statement is not hypothetical. The US has already had a test case for the demagogic far right theory that kicking out the undocumented en masse would improve the economy, and it was a colossal failure.

On June 9th, 2011, Alabama, that reddest of red states, signed into law HB 56, euphemistically named the “Alabama Taxpayer and Citizen Protection Act.” The law was written by Kansas Secretary of State and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach, who has met with Trump to advise him on immigration. According to the New York Times, the bill allowed law enforcement to stop anyone suspected of being undocumented and demand to see their documentation. It barred undocumented immigrants from enrolling in public schools beyond high school. It forced public schools to determine the immigration status of all students and report any undocumented children to authorities. It required schools to compile and publish statistics on the number of immigrant students and the costs associated with educating immigrant children. It made it a crime to rent to an undocumented immigrant. It barred businesses employing undocumented immigrants from receiving tax deductions. Republicans advertised this as a “jobs-creation bill for Americans.”