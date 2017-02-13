John Bolton Calls For War To End North Korea

John Bolton, who was considered for Secretary Of State and other positions in Trump's State Department told Fox News that the U.S. should look at the "possibility of military action" that would finally result in "the merger of two Koreas; the end of North Korea."

Let that sink in for a moment: one of the biggest cheerleaders for the endless quagmire of Iraq wants us to do some more nation building. Because it's worked out so well?

His response was part of a segment on Fox News' America's News HQ hosted by Eric Shawn that discussed the latest missile test launched by North Korea.