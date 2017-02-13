Trump Is So Unpopular Abroad He Needs Hired Cheerleaders To Protect His Fragile Ego

We all know about President Donald Trump’s preference for large, adoring crowds, even if it turns out they aren’t that large, or that adoring. In planning his upcoming trip to Britain, Trump advisors and the British Foreign Office are looking for ways to avoid the inevitably huge crowds of protesters that will gather on the streets of London to make sure the orange buffoon knows exactly what they think of him.

One of the proposed ideas was to fly over a squad of NFL cheerleaders to perform at the massive rally Trump wants to be planned. This will no doubt be to add at least some semblance of support for Trump in a country whose population are none too fond of him.