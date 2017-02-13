Auschwitz survivor, 92, and the Scottish soldier, 96, who saved her will celebrate their 71st Valentine's Day tomorrow

A Hungarian Jew who survived Auschwitz and the Scottish soldier who helped save her will mark their 71st Valentine's Day together tomorrow.

John Mackay, 96, was in the ranks of a commando team that liberated a number of Jewish prisoners from their Nazi guards in Poland.

The prisoners, who were held in Auschwitz at the time when 'Angel of Death' Josef Mengele was conducting his evil experiments, were being marched to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany to face summary execution in the death throes of the Third Reich.