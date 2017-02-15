Rick Wiles: Flynn Forced Out By 'Devil-Worshiping, Luciferian, Demon-Possessed Maniacs' Behind Global Child Molestation Ring

Yesterday, extremist conspiracy theorist and End Times radio host Rick Wiles dedicated the first half of his radio program to asserting that President Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn was forced out of office because he knew the truth about “Pizzagate,” the absurd conspiracy theory claiming that Hillary Clinton and her allies help to operate a child sex ring out of a Washington, D.C., pizza parlor. Claiming that a tweet from Clinton mocking the conspiracy theory was itself proof that the conspiracy is real, Wiles declared that Christians have no idea how many of their elected leaders are part of a “demonic system” that kidnaps children “to be raped, molested and then murdered.”