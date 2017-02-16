Newsvine

Poll: 47% Evangelical Christians Want Church In Politics

Thu Feb 16, 2017
Results of a new poll suggest that 47 percent of evangelical Christians want churches involved in politics, while 34 percent oppose it. The Morning Consult/POLITICO survey also found that 54 percent of Catholics and 69 percent of Jewish people do not support religious institutions getting involved in the political realm.

