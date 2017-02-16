Critics Slam Conservative Cartoonist for Re-Imagining Iconic Civil Rights Painting Featuring Betsy DeVos

A political cartoon comparing contested Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to a young Black girl facing racial discrimination in the 1960s South sent shockwaves through the Internet on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The cartoon, illustrated by conservative cartoonist Glenn McCoy, is a re-creation of Norman Rockwell’s iconic civil rights-era image “The Problem We All Live With.”

The historic image displays the likeness of young Ruby Bridges, who had to be escorted by policemen each day as she walked to class at the whites-only William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans during the early 1960s.