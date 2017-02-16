It's Official: Hate Groups Are EXPLODING Under President Trump

For the second year in a row, US-based hate groups have increased in size, thanks largely in part to Donald Trump’s candidacy for President of the United States, according to a new report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the annual Intelligence Report. Of all groups, however, SPLC found that anti-Muslim hate groups rose from 34 in 2014 to a staggering 101 last year. This rapid growth also coincides with an increase in violence against Muslims around the US as well.