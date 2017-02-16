White Guy Who Planned Mosque Attack Not Charged With Terrorism. Wonder Why?

Take a moment and imagine the following scenario: A Muslim man is arrested after it is discovered that he had planned to burn down a Christian church and discussed these plans with an FBI informant. Authorities also reveal that he had spent time on Islamic fundamentalist websites talking about how Christians must be taken down with AR-15s. In this scenario, what sort of crime do you think he would be charged with? I know, it’s real tough, so feel free to take a moment and think about it real hard.