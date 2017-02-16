Pat Robertson: People Who Oppose Trump Are Revolting Against God

Today on “The 700 Club,” Pat Robertson wondered if President Obama and other Democrats may have participated in a grand conspiracy to bring down President Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned on Monday over his communications with Russia’s U.S. ambassador. While Flynn and other White House officials said that the two did not talk about U.S. sanctions against Russia before Trump’s inauguration, such statements conflicted with “reports from U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies that routinely monitor the communications of Russian diplomats.”