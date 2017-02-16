On his show this week, Jones claimed that there’s a plot to sabotage both Trump and Putin’s efforts to stop globalism. According to Jones, the plot’s mastermind is none other than ex-President Obama, who is apparently conducting operations form a “bunker” in D.C., and utilizing George Soros’s help in recruiting an “army for a Bolshevik-style revolution.”
CONSPIRACY THEORIES Alex Jones: Obama is in his D.C. bunker plotting a 'Bolshevik-style revolution' against Trump
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017
