Omnipotent deity who oversees all of creation mainly interested in what you do with your genitals, insist Bishops

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:55 AM
Despite a vote to reject a House of Bishop’s report that warns against gay marriage in church, the bishops have reiterated their claim that God’s primary concern is what humankind decides to do with its genitals. “While I would never presume to understand God’s thinking,” said House of Bishops member Simon Williams, “I am, somewhat paradoxically, absolutely convinced that he definitely doesn’t want people rubbing their bits against other people’s bits that take the same form as their own.”

