Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1480 Seeds: 15512 Comments: 83943 Since: Oct 2008

Right-Wing Fanatic: Let's Arrest President Obama For Undermining Donald Trump

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: modernliberals.com
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:08 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

We are less than a month into the Trump administration, and it is already showing signs of coming apart at the seams. Meanwhile, President Obama is taking some well-deserved time off, or is he?

According to some right-wing nuts, Obama is waging a secret war against Herr Gropenfuhrer, which is the reason why Trump is struggling and stumbling to record low numbers in approval polls. Remember how President Obama was blamed for everything that went wrong under Bush, but magically didn’t deserve any of the credit for all of the things that went right? You know, like the low unemployment rate, record highs for Wall Street, and the narrowing of the federal deficit.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor