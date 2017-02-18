Right-Wing Fanatic: Let's Arrest President Obama For Undermining Donald Trump

We are less than a month into the Trump administration, and it is already showing signs of coming apart at the seams. Meanwhile, President Obama is taking some well-deserved time off, or is he?

According to some right-wing nuts, Obama is waging a secret war against Herr Gropenfuhrer, which is the reason why Trump is struggling and stumbling to record low numbers in approval polls. Remember how President Obama was blamed for everything that went wrong under Bush, but magically didn’t deserve any of the credit for all of the things that went right? You know, like the low unemployment rate, record highs for Wall Street, and the narrowing of the federal deficit.