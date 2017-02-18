Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1480 Seeds: 15512 Comments: 83943 Since: Oct 2008

Irish Women Are Worried Brexit Will Make It Harder To Travel To The UK For An Abortion

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - BuzzFeed News
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:20 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A leading campaigner for abortion rights in Ireland has expressed concern that post-Brexit border controls could make it harder and more expensive for Irish women to travel to Great Britain for an abortion.

Every year around 3,600 women travel from Ireland to the UK for abortions as a result of the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution, a law that prohibits the procedure in all circumstances unless the mother’s life is seen to be at immediate risk. The same law applies in Northern Ireland.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor