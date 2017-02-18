Irish Women Are Worried Brexit Will Make It Harder To Travel To The UK For An Abortion

A leading campaigner for abortion rights in Ireland has expressed concern that post-Brexit border controls could make it harder and more expensive for Irish women to travel to Great Britain for an abortion.

Every year around 3,600 women travel from Ireland to the UK for abortions as a result of the eighth amendment of the Irish constitution, a law that prohibits the procedure in all circumstances unless the mother’s life is seen to be at immediate risk. The same law applies in Northern Ireland.