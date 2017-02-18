The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus said Friday that reports that the Trump administration had considered deploying tens of thousands of National Guard troops to apprehend undocumented immigrants were “outrageous” and “very reminiscent of what led up to World War II.”
Rep. Joseph Crowley (D-N.Y.) made the statement in an interview for C-SPAN’s “Newsmakers” program shortly after the Associated Press broke news of the draft Department of Homeland Security memo.
National Guard memo is 'reminiscent of what led up to World War II,' a top House Democrat says
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment