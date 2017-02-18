Mitch McConnell Just Reached a New Low



The truth about Donald Trump’s scandal-plagued designee to deconstruct the Environmental Protection Agency, climate-science denier and corporate errand boy Scott Pruitt, will begin to be revealed on Tuesday. So the Senate rushed on Friday to confirm Pruitt as the nation’s new EPA administrator. Even in the #AlternativeFacts universe that is Donald Trump’s Washington, that may look like a bizarrely irresponsible rejection of basic duties.

But in the US Senate that Mitch McConnell has remade to serve as a rubber stamp for Trump’s presidency, the bizarrely irresponsible rejection of basic duties is now standard operating procedure.