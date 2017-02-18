Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1479 Seeds: 15502 Comments: 83886 Since: Oct 2008

Mitch McConnell Just Reached a New Low

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Nation
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:44 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo


The truth about Donald Trump’s scandal-plagued designee to deconstruct the Environmental Protection Agency, climate-science denier and corporate errand boy Scott Pruitt, will begin to be revealed on Tuesday. So the Senate rushed on Friday to confirm Pruitt as the nation’s new EPA administrator. Even in the #AlternativeFacts universe that is Donald Trump’s Washington, that may look like a bizarrely irresponsible rejection of basic duties.

But in the US Senate that Mitch McConnell has remade to serve as a rubber stamp for Trump’s presidency, the bizarrely irresponsible rejection of basic duties is now standard operating procedure.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor