'Go f*ck yourself!': Watch Larry Wilmore rip Milo's 'douchey little ass' for attacking transgender adults

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos joined the panel on the HBO Real Time Overtime segment and, to the surprise of no one, managed to make it all about himself, but not without getting a severe smack down from commentator Larry Wilmore who repeatedly told the Breitbart editor, “Go f*ck yourself.”

After Yiannopoulos launched an attack on the transgendered, Wilmore attempted to explain that the same rhetoric Milo was using was once used against the gay community.