Texas senator literally breaks table to silence woman testifying against extreme anti-abortion bills

So here’s something precious.

After subjecting the public to their unscientific, anti-choice ramblings in support of three extreme anti-choice bills, state Senator Charles Schwertner (R) — the chair of the Texas Senate’s Committee on Health and Human Services — couldn’t handle hearing the truth.

After the committee’s discussion, the floor was opened to the public for three hours of testimony. It took literally 10 minutes before state Sen. Schwertner lost his shit and broke a table to silence a member of the public practicing their right of free speech.