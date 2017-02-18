God To Pat Robertson: "@!$%# Donald Trump And Also @!$%# You, Pharisee Bitch!"

This week, televangelist Pat Robertson said on the “700 Club” TV show that if people don’t support Co-President Trump, they may be angering God. Because he believes that God’s plan for America was sent through Trump he says that protesters who oppose Trump are “not only revolting against Trump, they’re revolting against what God’s plan is for America.”

This morning, during a weekly heavenly press conference, Larry “God” Schumway addressed Robertson’s remarks directly.

“Pat is out of his fucking mind,” God said, pulling no punches, “and it takes a ridiculous amount of self-delusion to see Trump and think you can glean anything remotely Christian from his words. Trump is a fascist moron, an arrogant, bloated rich fool the exact likes of which my son railed against when he was down there.”