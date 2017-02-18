A local politician has attacked a lesbian couple for entering a cutest couples contest.
Jacob Waller who sits on the Henry County Board in Illinois took to Facebook to attack Kathy and Brittney for entering the competition that was hosted by a local radio station.
Kathy and Brittney went on to win the competition.
'Help us beat the big fat lesbians', politician attacks women for entering cutest couple contest
