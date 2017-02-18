Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1480 Seeds: 15512 Comments: 83924 Since: Oct 2008

'Help us beat the big fat lesbians', politician attacks women for entering cutest couple contest

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: · PinkNews
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A local politician has attacked a lesbian couple for entering a cutest couples contest.

Jacob Waller who sits on the Henry County Board in Illinois took to Facebook to attack Kathy and Brittney for entering the competition that was hosted by a local radio station.

 

Kathy and Brittney went on to win the competition.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor