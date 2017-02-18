Newsvine

Atheist Teacher Feels Harassed By Religious Students (Video)

Susan Creamer, a teacher at Merritt Brown Middle School in Panama City, Florida, is being investigated for posting a private Facebook message about being harassed by some of her students (video below).

Creamer wrote on the "Atheists of Bay County Group" private page that some male students had been harassing her, notes WJHG/WECP:

There is a bevy of boys in one of my classes (middle school) who are taking turns either inviting me to their churches or leaving (anonymously) flyers inviting me to church events. Today I found one on the A/V cart I use for a podium.

