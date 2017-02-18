The Republican plan to replace Obamacare includes a giant assault on abortion.

In an attempt to project some semblance of party unity and momentum, House Speaker Paul Ryan unveiled the latest Republican roadmap for replacing the Affordable Care Act this week. It is not the most detailed document—more a collection of broad-stroke ideas than a concrete policy plan—and it's unclear how much support it would find in Congress. But at least one thing is obvious from this outline: Republicans are looking to turn Obamacare repeal into an assault on abortion access.