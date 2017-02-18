Poor 'Christian' Trumpflakes Melt On Facebook After Court Rules Against Homophobic Florist

A Washington state court on Thursday morning unanimously ruled against the owner of a flower shop who refused to serve a same-sex couple. Barronelle Stutzman, who claimed she was exercising her First Amendment rights, had been fined by a lower court in 2013. She had previously sold flowers to the couple, but refused when they asked for flowers for their wedding, citing her “Christian” beliefs. When KOMO News posted about the ruling on Facebook, the poor little “Christian” snowflakes on the right had a complete meltdown.