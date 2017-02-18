The failure to meet Nato spending targets "erodes the very foundation of our alliance", America’s vice president said on Saturday, reinforcing Donald Trump’s ultimatum that its countries must spend more on defence.
Mike Pence's comments came as the Russian foreign minister descried Nato as a "Cold War institution" whose expansion had led to unprecedented tensions in Europe over the past thirty years, and called for a "post-West world order."
Mike Pence warns Europe that lack of spending 'erodes the foundation' of Nato as Russia calls for 'post-West world order'
