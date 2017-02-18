Even in the wake of firing his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, for behavior related to communications with Russian officials, Donald Trump continues to dismiss the alarming evidence of his team’s ties with the Russian government as “fake” or a “ruse.”
While Trump’s attitude may not be surprising, what is puzzling is why the vast majority of Republican Party leadership continues to appear unconcerned about Russia’s assault on United States sovereignty and our national security, and to refuse to support an independent investigation into these breaches.
Only 1 out of 238 in House GOP brave enough to support independent Russian hacking commission
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Feb 18, 2017 7:00 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment