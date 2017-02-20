The United Kingdom’s House of Commons on Monday debated whether or not to invite President Donald Trump to the country for an official state visit, and one member of parliament gave a particularly fiery speech arguing against Trump’s invitation.
Labour Party MP Naz Shah delivered a stinging rebuke to Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric by noting that Muslims in the United Kingdom are not the threat to democracy that he has often made them out to be.
'I am not an enemy of democracy — I am part of democracy!': Muslim UK MP blisters Trump's bigotry
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:32 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment