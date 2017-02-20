Newsvine

The map of the world according to who every country thinks is most dangerous

Feeling apocalyptic right now? You’re probably not the only one.

But of course, who you think the bad guys are depends a lot on where you live. Which is what makes this map really interesting.

It uses data from a 2013 poll, which asked people from 65 different nations who they thought the biggest threat to world peace was.

