Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1481 Seeds: 15514 Comments: 83960 Since: Oct 2008

The fall of Milo Yiannopoulos: Only the mainstream right has the power to stop the populist right

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Statesman Contents
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:06 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Fast-forward five years and he had managed to parlay those qualities into a gig with Breitbart, a public speaking tour, and until yesterday, a $250,000 book deal with Simon & Schuster. But last night, that was cancelled, "after careful consideration". Yiannopolous's invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference had been cancelled hours before. Over the years, CPAC has hosted Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and all the Hall of Fame right-wing blowhards: Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor