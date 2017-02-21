Newsvine

Trump's New Immigration Memos Make Nearly Every Undocumented Person Subject to Expedited Deportation

SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
The embattled Trump administration isn't taking its multiple court losses on immigration lying down. Tuesday morning the White House released new memos by the Dept. of Homeland Security detailing the president's orders on undocumented immigrants. They are wide-reaching and almost all-encompassing. In short, any undocumented person who is in the nation's borders is subject to not only deportation, but expedited deportation.

