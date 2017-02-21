The embattled Trump administration isn't taking its multiple court losses on immigration lying down. Tuesday morning the White House released new memos by the Dept. of Homeland Security detailing the president's orders on undocumented immigrants. They are wide-reaching and almost all-encompassing. In short, any undocumented person who is in the nation's borders is subject to not only deportation, but expedited deportation.
Trump's New Immigration Memos Make Nearly Every Undocumented Person Subject to Expedited Deportation
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 21, 2017 11:22 AM
