'You're Gonna Create One Great Big Death Panel!': Voter SLAMS GOP Senator Over Obamacare Repeal (VIDEO)

Ever since President Donald Trump announced that he was killing the Affordable Care Act (more commonly known as Obamacare), Republicans have struggled to come up with a coherent plan to replace the policy which had become the GOP’s nemesis issue for the past seven years. Under President Barack Obama, virtually every GOP politician railed against Obamacare, promising to fight, repeal, and replace what they labeled “government-run health care.” In 2009, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) warned Americans that they should be concerned about Obamacare’s “end of life” provision, fueling the rumor of government death panels deciding who lives and who dies.