Right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein continues to express his distaste for Barack Obama, again alleging that the former president is mobilizing and training thousands of protesters to undermine President Trump. Bernstein declared on his program today that Obama is “an arrogant, elitist, communist, Marxist, Muslim scumbag” and an “illegal alien” who spent his eight years in office plotting to destroy America.
Josh Bernstein: Obama Is 'An Arrogant, Elitist, Communist, Marxist, Muslim Scumbag' And Possibly A 'Closeted Homosexual'
