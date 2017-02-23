These new worlds are just the start. There are many more life-supporting planets out there waiting to be discovered

It's exciting news that a Belgian-led team of astronomers (with UK involvement) has discovered a new planetary system 39 light years from Earth, with seven Earth-sized worlds. It is especially so because three of these worlds are capable of having oceans. Of all the so-called exoplanets we have found, these are in the category most likely to be able to support life. Detecting an exoplanet is no easy thing. Their light is swamped by the far brighter star they are orbiting, and so their existence is inferred indirectly. Instead we look for transits, as when the planet of Venus in our own solar system transits across our star, the sun.