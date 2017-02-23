Australia is in the middle of another extreme summer. Many regions are experiencing temperatures 10 °C (18 °F) higher than average. The demand for electricity to run air conditioners has caused major blackouts. The obvious question for its politicians: What can we do about energy security? The answer, according to prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, is to subsidize the construction of new coal power plants. He claims the solution is a win-win. Subsidies will not just provide energy security, but also create jobs. Plus, Australia has a lot of coal, and mining it is dirt cheap. What’s more, Turnbull wants the industry to use “clean coal” technology to reduce emissions.
Even free money can't convince Australian energy companies to build new coal plants
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 2:34 AM
