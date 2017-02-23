Even free money can't convince Australian energy companies to build new coal plants

Australia is in the middle of another extreme summer. Many regions are experiencing temperatures 10 °C (18 °F) higher than average. The demand for electricity to run air conditioners has caused major blackouts. The obvious question for its politicians: What can we do about energy security? The answer, according to prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, is to subsidize the construction of new coal power plants. He claims the solution is a win-win. Subsidies will not just provide energy security, but also create jobs. Plus, Australia has a lot of coal, and mining it is dirt cheap. What’s more, Turnbull wants the industry to use “clean coal” technology to reduce emissions.