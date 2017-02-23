Charles Krauthammer said on Fox News tonight that the recent rowdy town halls are in part a result of the anxiety people feel about health care and the GOP not having a clear replacement yet. People at town halls have confronted Republican legislators about Obamacare and how it’s benefited them.
Krauthammer on Town Halls: People Are Worried About Health Care and GOP Has 'No Answer'
