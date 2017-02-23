Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1483 Seeds: 15535 Comments: 84057 Since: Oct 2008

British people who say '@!$%#' instead of 'arsehole' and are 'massive twats' finds study

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 3:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A study exploring the ever-evolving quirks of British speakers of the English language has confirmed that those who choose to say the invasive American ‘asshole’ over the classic British ‘arsehole’ are ‘massive twats of the highest order’. Professor Simon Williams, Head of Modern Englishisms at Dunstable University, confirmed his team’s findings after conducting a series of interviews, eavesdropping sessions and ‘some low-level phone hacking.’

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor