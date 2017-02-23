British people who say '@!$%#' instead of 'arsehole' and are 'massive twats' finds study

A study exploring the ever-evolving quirks of British speakers of the English language has confirmed that those who choose to say the invasive American ‘asshole’ over the classic British ‘arsehole’ are ‘massive twats of the highest order’. Professor Simon Williams, Head of Modern Englishisms at Dunstable University, confirmed his team’s findings after conducting a series of interviews, eavesdropping sessions and ‘some low-level phone hacking.’