We’re currently in the midst of something of a backlash against political correctness. And by “we” I mean, quite specifically, newspaper opinion columnists. Every couple of weeks another article will be published railing against campus no-platforming or leftwingers policing language, and proclaiming, pompously, how vital it is that “we” should be free to offend.
When the freedom to offend is a freedom to harm
