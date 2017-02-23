Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1483 Seeds: 15535 Comments: 84057 Since: Oct 2008

Danish man who videoed himself burning the Quran charged with blasphemy

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:17 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Danish man who posed a video of himself setting fire to the Quran on Facebook has been charged with blasphemy in the first such prosecution for 46 years. The 42-year-old suspect put the clip, entitled “Consider your neighbour: it stinks when it burns" to a group called “YES TO FREEDOM – NO TO ISLAM” in December 2015.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor