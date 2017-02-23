Idaho town braces for sentencing after alleged high school racism and rape

he young black man sat in a big leather chair in his lawyer’s office, recounting the song that one of his team-mates on the Dietrich high school football team had taught him. He sang it, the lawyer said, “like it was the Star-Spangled Banner. He didn’t know what it meant.” “Moon man, moon man, can’t you see,” he sang, “Spics and niggers need to hang from trees.” The song disparaged black people, Latinos, Jews and gay men, and glorified anal rape and the KKK. The young man, who is developmentally disabled, was allegedly raped with a coat hanger 18 months ago by John RK Howard, the white team-mate who taught him the song, and two other football players.