Evangelical Christian preachers face religious abuse trial

This is the moment police arrested a group of street preachers including a British army major after they shouted 'Mohammed is a liar' and 'Allah is the greatest deceiver'.

An angry mob of around 150 people surrounded the men in Broadmead, Bristol after they told onlookers that being gay was 'immoral' on July 6 last year.

The three devoted Christians were using microphones and holding up placards before police intervened and arrested the men to cheers from onlookers.

Major Adrian Clark, 51, and evangelical Christian preachers Michael Overd, 52, from Creech St Michael, near Taunton, and American Michael Stockwell, 50, from Selden, New York, are standing trial at Bristol Magistrates Court.