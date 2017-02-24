Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1484 Seeds: 15537 Comments: 84069 Since: Oct 2008

47% of the Country Say Trump Has Violated the Constitution, but Few Support Impeachment

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: prri.org
Seeded on Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Americans continue to hold more negative than positive views of President Donald Trump. Half (50%) of the public have an unfavorable view of Trump, while roughly four in ten (43%) report having a favorable impression of him. Despite a tumultuous first month in office, public views of Trump have not shifted significantly from the previous month. In January, a similar percentage (52%) expressed an unfavorable opinion of the newly elected president while approximately four in ten (43%) had a positive opinion of him.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor