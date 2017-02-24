47% of the Country Say Trump Has Violated the Constitution, but Few Support Impeachment

Americans continue to hold more negative than positive views of President Donald Trump. Half (50%) of the public have an unfavorable view of Trump, while roughly four in ten (43%) report having a favorable impression of him. Despite a tumultuous first month in office, public views of Trump have not shifted significantly from the previous month. In January, a similar percentage (52%) expressed an unfavorable opinion of the newly elected president while approximately four in ten (43%) had a positive opinion of him.