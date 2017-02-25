India's Financial Express: Racist Attacks On Indians, Others A Sign Of Inherent Illiberal Nature Of American Society

Financial Express:

On Thursday morning, a 32-year-old Indian engineer, Srinivas Kunchubhotla who was working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe was shot dead by a 51-year-old accused Adam Purinton who reportedly shouted ‘get out of my country’ before pulling the trigger. He also shot another Indian, Alok Madasani who was injured and was immediately taken to the hospital.

Get out of my country? Really?!