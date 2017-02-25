GOP Senator Accuses Voters Of Booing 'The Name Of Jesus'

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana accused voters at a town hall of booing "the name of Jesus" because some didn't want to hear Louisiana State Chaplain Michael Sprague's prayer during the invocation on Feb. 22 at the East Jefferson Parish Library in Metairie, Louisiana.

According to The Times-Picayune, people shouted, "Amen! Let's get on with it," "Pray on your own time, this is our time," and "Separation of church and state."