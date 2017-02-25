Newsvine

GOP Tax Reform Will Repeal 60-Year Old Law Banning Churches From Endorsing Political Candidates

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) says Republican tax reform planned for this year will include repeal of the Johnson Amendment, the 1954 law that bans churches, religious institutions, faith-based organizations, and many non-profits from endorsing or publicly opposing political candidates. Repeal of the law, which was re-affirmed under President Ronald Reagan, was a campaign promise to evangelical Christian conservatives from President Donald Trump, who has said he will "get rid of and totally destroy" it.

"Places of worship across America need to be free to practice their faith without worrying about Washington or the IRS targeting their religious freedom," Congressman Brady, chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, told conservative activists Friday at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Convention. The Hill reports he was cheered. "So in our Republican tax reform, we're going to repeal the damaging effects of the Johnson Amendment once and for all."

