GOP Rep.: Obamacare Repeal May Not Have Enough Votes After Town Hall Pressure

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTalking Points Memo
Seeded on Sat Feb 25, 2017 6:07 AM
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Thursday warned that some congressional Republicans may no longer have the guts to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act after facing pressure from constituents at town halls this week.

Brooks said on WBHP's "The Morning Show with Toni & Gary," first flagged by CNN, that he believes "a significant number" of his colleagues "are being impacted by these kinds of protests and their spine is a little bit weak."

